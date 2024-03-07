Video Ad Feedback
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe doubles down on regulation changes for transgender athletes
Just under a year ago World Athletics announced it would prohibit athletes who have gone through what it called "male puberty" from participating in female world rankings competitions. The governing body for track and field said the exclusion would apply to transgender women. The decision was criticized by trans rights advocates who warned that "blanket bans" on transgender women from competing in women's categories risked "violating fundamental human rights principles." Speaking with CNN's Amanda Davies at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, the governing body's President Sebastian Coe doubled down on the decision made by his Council, saying, without evidence, that had World Athletics not acted on the matter no woman would ever win another sporting event.
05:40 - Source: CNN
