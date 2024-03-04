Video Ad Feedback
Foden stars as Manchester City rally to beat Manchester United 3-1
Manchester City came from behind to defeat Manchester United 3-1 and keep the pace on Liverpool in the English Premier League title race. World Sport's Amanda Davies catches up with Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News and looks ahead to a busy week for City.
05:09 - Source: CNN
