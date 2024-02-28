Video Ad Feedback
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur ready for a breakthrough season
Ons Jabeur is still in pursuit of her first grand slam title, but the Tunisian tennis star says she's already made good on one promise to her mum - and that was to take her for a coffee at Roland Garros. The two-time grand slam finalist caught up with Connect the World host Becky Anderson for this month's African Voices Playmakers episode where she opened up about her relationship with her mother, and what it meant to be a role model for Africa and the Arab world. Jabeur though started the interview by outlining her goals for the tennis season.
04:34 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur ready for a breakthrough season
04:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a major fashion brand
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A robot traveled to the deep sea. See what it found
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Tesla Cybertruck reviews from both Elon Musk fans and haters
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Taylor Swift's heartwarming surprise for 9-year-old with brain cancer
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dubai food influencer reveals a hidden gem
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Experts warn one of world's largest cities may be out of water by summer
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the suspect in death of Augusta University student
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
College DEI programs are under attack. Here's why
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See rare experience at Death Valley National Park
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why it's so difficult to land on the moon
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trial around legendary musician's killing reveals his double life
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Over 27 million California residents are under flood watches. CNN meteorologist explains
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Does your coworker smell? Hear what a NYT columnist says you should do
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN