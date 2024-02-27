Video Ad Feedback
Bill May: Excluded from the Olympics for his whole career, artistic swimmer set for 'beautiful' debut at Paris 2024
Until recently, male artistic swimmers have been excluded from competing at the Olympics, though a rule change announced just over a year ago means that Bill May can realize his lifelong dream and compete in Paris 2024.
04:34 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Bill May: Excluded from the Olympics for his whole career, artistic swimmer set for 'beautiful' debut at Paris 2024
04:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Taylor Swift's heartwarming surprise for 9-year-old with brain cancer
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Experts warn one of world's largest cities may be out of water by summer
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Tesla Cybertruck reviews from both Elon Musk fans and haters
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the suspect in death of Augusta University student
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
College DEI programs are under attack. Here's why
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See rare experience at Death Valley National Park
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why it's so difficult to land on the moon
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trial around legendary musician's killing reveals his double life
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Over 27 million California residents are under flood watches. CNN meteorologist explains
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Does your coworker smell? Hear what a NYT columnist says you should do
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment family of fallen firefighter hears his heart inside man he saved
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why customers are fighting over a $50 cup
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man springs into action after seeing an unaccompanied toddler on roof
01:18
Now playing- Source: WJAR