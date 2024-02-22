Video Ad Feedback
He needed a size 23 shoe. See who helped him find one
Sixteen-year-old Jor'el Bolden thanked NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal for donating 20 pairs of size 23 shoes to him after Shaq learned that the teenager was struggling to find a pair that fit.
01:01 - Source: CNN
