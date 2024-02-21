Video Ad Feedback
Golf star Muni "Lily" He taking the digital world by storm
Born in China, raised in San Diego -- Muni "Lily" He is a rising star both on and off the golf course. The 24 year old cemented her status among golf's elite, earning a coveted spot on the LPGA tour in 2019. She also boasts a staggering social media following, with over 710,000 on Instagram and millions of views on TikTok, she has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of digital influence. Lily shows Living Golf Host Jasmine Sanders what it takes to maintain peak physical performance while on tour.
02:24 - Source: CNN
