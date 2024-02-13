Video Ad Feedback
Patrick Mahomes reacts to the 'Taylor Swift effect' on NFL
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks with CNN's Abby Phillip about how the relationship between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift has impacted the team and the NFL.
01:33 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
