Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Bob Costas thinks has replaced Dallas Cowboys as America's team
Sports broadcaster Bob Costas sits down with hosts Gayle King and Charles Barkley to discuss the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl and why the Kansas City Chiefs are arguably America's team.
00:55 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Bob Costas thinks has replaced Dallas Cowboys as America's team
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zuckerberg apologizes to families during Senate hearing
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley calls Trump 'toxic' in latest rebuke
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wray warns Chinese hackers are preparing to 'wreak havoc' on Americans
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You have blood on your hands': Graham tells tech CEOs
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man arrested after claiming he decapitated father and posted anti-Biden rant
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Biden calls family of soldier killed in drone strike
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's former national security adviser says world leaders think he's a 'laughing fool'
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Sloppy': Former prosecutor reacts to Trump attorney's claims against Carroll trial judge
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Speaker Johnson says it's 'absurd' to think he would kill border deal to help Trump
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Father of slain US soldier recounts moment he learned of daughter's death
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how much the cheapest Super Bowl ticket is and how it compares to past editions
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear judge's ruling on Alex Murdaugh request for new trial
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Things have gone too far': School board member on decline of 'Moms for Liberty'
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cheese sandwich and milk: How this school district wanted to combat lunch debt
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Vince McMahon, WWE founder, resigns amid sex trafficking allegations
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN