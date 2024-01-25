Video Ad Feedback
Phil Foden tells CNN why Manchester City feels unbeatable under Pep Guardiola
2023 was historic for Manchester City: a treble winning campaign and numerous plaudits and honors. One player who was integral to City's achievements was Phil Foden. The influential midfielder says under the leadership of manager Pep Guardiola, City have become the best team in world football.
05:11 - Source: CNN
