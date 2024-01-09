Video Ad Feedback
Catching up with tennis star Elina Svitolina ahead of Australian Open
Ahead of the Australian Open, Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina catches up with World Sport's Patrick Snell to discuss her role as ambassador for UNITED 24, her country's official fund-raising platform, and to recap her terrific run to the semi-finals at last year's Wimbledon.
02:57 - Source: CNN
