Video Ad Feedback
See gift Coy Wire gave to Phil Mattingly to 'make up for all the hate' after Michigan win
The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines won the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the No. 2 Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday. Michigan fan Coy Wire got a gift for Phil Mattingly after the win to "make up for all the hate."
00:55 - Source: CNN
