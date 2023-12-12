Video Ad Feedback
Turkish referee attacked by club president following Super Lig match
The Turkish Football Federation has indefinitely postponed matches in all of the country's leagues following the violent attack on a referee after a Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragücü and Çaykur Rizespor on Monday night at Eryaman Stadium in Ankara. Following the 1-1 draw, which saw the home team concede an equalizing goal in the 97th minute, the president of the Turkish top-flight club Ankaragücü, Faruk Koca, ran onto the field and punched Halil Umut Meler in the face. D-Smart Sports Manager Aykut Aydın joins World Sport's Amanda Davies to discuss.
