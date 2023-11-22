Video Ad Feedback
Violence and chaos at Brazil - Argentina soccer game
A World Cup qualifying match between long-standing rivals Brazil and Argentina was overshadowed by chaos and violence after a fight broke out in the stands moments before kickoff. Lionel Messi and teammates criticized the Brazilian police's heavy-handed approach with the Argentine supporters.
00:41 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Violence and chaos at Brazil - Argentina soccer game
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how some 2024 candidates reacted to Israel-Hamas deal
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general on how Israel and Hamas will use the truce to their advantage
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN crew flies over volcano 'highly likely' to erupt in Iceland
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
House speaker compares abortion to 'American holocaust' in audio clip
04:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment Houthi rebels storm cargo ship in the Red Sea
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: Hear from Ukrainian drone pilot after Russians identified his unit's position
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Recent college grad says his life was turned upside down by Elon Musk. Now he's fighting back
05:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Transportation secretary: Holiday season will bring some of the busiest travel days in US history
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's attorney react to appeals court decision
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Over 500 employees sign scathing letter to OpenAI over Altman's firing. Here's what it says
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The US government printed more than 750 million $50 bills in 2022. Here's why
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks DeSantis if Trump is too old to run. Hear his response
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Severe storms expected Thanksgiving week
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We name names': Rob Reiner discusses his podcast on JFK's assassination
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jake Tapper reveals what Jimmy Carter told him were 4 secrets to his everlasting marriage with Rosalynn Carter
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN