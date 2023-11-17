Video Ad Feedback
Hear Charissa Thompson explain why she fabricated NFL sideline reports
Charissa Thompson, a Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video "Thursday Night Football" revealed she used to make up reports when working as an NFL sideline reporter earlier in her career. CNN has reached out to Fox Sports and Amazon for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication
01:04 - Source: CNN
