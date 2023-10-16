Video Ad Feedback
Sports legends call for diversity in leadership
More needs to be done to make sports leadership structures diverse and that change needs to happen at speed and with urgency, says Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand. The former England captain made his remarks ahead of a roundtable entitled "A Seat At The Table," premiering on TNT Sports 1 and streaming on Discovery+ in the United Kingdom on October 19.
