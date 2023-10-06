rachel nichols ctn 10052023
Nichols says this is why Butkus represented so much to Chicago
Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus has died at the age of 80.r Rachel Nichols explains the Bears legend's impact on his home city.
Carlos Pena property
A SWAT raid caused $60,000 in damages. This innocent man has to pay the price
03:20
hillary clinton
Clinton says McCarthy was 'totally untrustworthy' to House Dems
01:59
US President Joe Biden welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 21, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
This is where the future of Ukraine aid stands amid a House without a speaker
01:30
DONALD TRUMP
Trump dropped from Forbes 400 list. See what cost him the most money
01:09
Police station crash vpx 3
See man crash car into police station, walk out celebrating
00:53
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 21: Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., arrive for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Zelenskyy met with senators later in the morning. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Lawmaker: Pelosi being evicted from office shows dysfunction of GOP
00:53
morgan state wbff
Audio: Hear police radio alerting of live shooter on college campus
01:54
This screengrab from House TV shows the House floor shortly after they failed to table the effort to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker.
Watch the moment House votes to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker
01:22
While stopped at a traffic light in Philadelphia on October 1, a motorcycle rider climbed on top of a car and jumped on the windshield until it shattered.
Biker stomps car windshield out. Then the driver got out to confront him
00:36
Henry Cuellar
Congressman survives armed carjacking. He describes what happened
01:24
John Miller
How suspect's criminal background played a role in finding missing girl
01:15
A barge unloads its fresh water cargo at Port Sulphur, Louisiana - Julian Quiñones/CNN
A silent, creeping threat is endangering a major city's drinking water
03:36
FILE PHOTO: New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a news conference in New York, U.S., September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo
See what New York AG said while running for office about charging Trump
01:46
More than 100 people are searching for a nine-year-old girl who went missing while camping Saturday evening in Upstate New York. Charlotte Sena was camping in Moreau Lake State Park with her family when she decided to go out on a bike ride with her friends around dinnertime
How police found 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, according to NY governor
02:44
john kelly trump split
'God help us': John Kelly issues scathing statement on Trump
04:42
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a Manhattan courthouse, for the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, in New York City, U.S., October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hear Trump speak upon arriving to court for New York civil trial
00:57
