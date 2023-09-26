LOWER TRESTLES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 9: Caroline Marks of the United States after winning the 2023 World Title after Title Match 2 at the Rip Curl WSL Finals on September 9, 2023 at Lower Trestles, California, United States. (Photo by Thiago Diz/World Surf League via Getty Images)
After winning a world title, surfer Caroline Marks targets Olympic gold
For world surfing champion Caroline Marks, love for the ocean and her siblings' influence were the catalysts for going pro. As she looks forward to Paris 2024, the Florida native told CNN she had to combat negative comments on social media at the start of her career.
03 courtney dauwalter
Meet the fun-fueled ultramarathon star defying science
02:54
exp brittney griner press conference FST 042712PSEG2 cnni sport_00025515.png
Brittney Griner addresses media for first time since release from Russia
04:17
Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competes at her son's sports day.
Racing legend holds nothing back in son's sports day
00:41
exp Bex Smith INTV 0425P_00002001.png
Why have there been so many knee injuries to top women footballers?
03:50
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 lead the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
CNN Sport speaks with head of Formula Equal, as it plans to become sport's first 50/50 gender ratio team
04:42
exp trans athlete sports ban brennan 03263ASEG1 cnni world_00004301.png
World Athletics bans some transgender women from events
06:04
202303010-women world cup equal pay
Women's soccer: Where it's at, where it's been and where will it go from here?
03:02
Cuban boxers fight during the first official women's boxing program in Cuba at the Giraldo Cordova boxing school in Havana, on December 17, 2022. - With a strong right jab to the face of his opponent, Elianni García Polledo (50kg), decided this Saturday the first official women's boxing match in Cuba, a day awaited for decades by the women of the island. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
02:29
PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Angel City Football Club President Julie Uhrman and first overall draft pick Alyssa Thompson pose with a jersey during the Angel City Football Club 2023 NWSL Draft Party at Nike LA on January 12, 2023 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
TOPSHOT - Race winner USA's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after competing in the Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Plan de Corones (Kronplatz), Dolomites Mountains, as part of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.
Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
05:06
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
gupta nfl
Video: This woman has the power to stop an NFL game. See why
05:56
project shakthi 1
These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
03:27
Tennis icon Billie Jean King and fashion designer Tory Burch look at the Billie Blue Jacket in New York City, New York, U.S., October 10, 2022. Tory Burch/ITF/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
03:50
video thumbnail elnaz rekabi tehran arrival
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
