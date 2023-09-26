Video Ad Feedback
After winning a world title, surfer Caroline Marks targets Olympic gold
For world surfing champion Caroline Marks, love for the ocean and her siblings' influence were the catalysts for going pro. As she looks forward to Paris 2024, the Florida native told CNN she had to combat negative comments on social media at the start of her career.
02:54 - Source: CNN
Women in sport 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
After winning a world title, surfer Caroline Marks targets Olympic gold
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the fun-fueled ultramarathon star defying science
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Brittney Griner addresses media for first time since release from Russia
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Racing legend holds nothing back in son's sports day
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why have there been so many knee injuries to top women footballers?
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN Sport speaks with head of Formula Equal, as it plans to become sport's first 50/50 gender ratio team
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
World Athletics bans some transgender women from events
06:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Women's soccer: Where it's at, where it's been and where will it go from here?
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video: This woman has the power to stop an NFL game. See why
05:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN