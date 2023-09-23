Video Ad Feedback
'Let's stop the nonsense': ESPN host to Deion Sanders' critics
Stephen A. Smith, host of ESPN's "First Take," joined CNN's Michael Smerconish to discuss the criticism Deion Sanders is facing as the coach of Colorado University's football team.
03:06 - Source: CNN
