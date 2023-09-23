SMR Smith and Deion
Smith: Deion Sanders 'loves having an impact on the lives of young men'
Smerconish
New head coach Deion Sanders instantly transformed a losing U of Colorado football team into a winner and merchandising juggernaut, says ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, because "He loves having an impact on the lives of young men...Wherever he goes, he's going to be able to recruit "
09:53 - Source: CNN
