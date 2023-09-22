Video Ad Feedback
Suzann Pettersen on the Solheim Cup
Suzann Pettersen is captaining Team Europe at the Solheim Cup. She talks CNN through her team selections and and her memories of playing in the most illustrious tournament in women's golf.
06:50 - Source: CNN
