Video Ad Feedback
Spain's Women's Team plunges deeper into chaos
Members of the Spanish women's football squad continue to boycott competition for concerns over safety, and they now face sanctions. Sports law barrister Samuel Cuthbert joins CNN's Amanda Davies to discuss what the players' rights are and if punishment can indeed be imposed upon them.
04:22 - Source: CNN
