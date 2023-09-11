screengrab djokovic
Djokovic speaks to CNN after historic grand slam win
CNN's Carolyn Manno caught up with World No. 2 Novak Djokovic after capturing his 24th career grand slam title to match Margaret Court's record for most-all time - men or women.
Lewis Hamilton sits down with CNN Sport's Coy Wire for an interview ahead of the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton speaks to CNN Sport about diversity and fighting for an eighth F1 title
Dane Jackson
Kayaker Dane Jackson descends 300 feet down waterfalls in Mexico
03 courtney dauwalter
Meet the fun-fueled ultramarathon star defying science
exp riddell brownlee intv fst 050405pseg1 cnni sports_00002001.png
Olympic champ Alistair Brownlee looks ahead to new season
Kriss Kyle performs a table during the Don't Look Down project in Malmesbury, United Kingdom on February 6, 2023. // Eisa Bakos / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202304080096 // Usage for editorial use only //
BMX rider performs tricks on platform suspended from hot air balloon
Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce competes at her son's sports day.
Racing legend holds nothing back in son's sports day
exp USA Soccer Crocker CTM FST 042607ASEG4 cnn sports_00004401.png
U.S. Soccer's new Sporting Director addresses future of men's and women's program
KINGSVILLE, TX - MAY 25: CeCe Telfer of Franklin Pierce wins the 400 meter hurdles during the Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at Javelina Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Kingsville, Texas. (Photo by Rudy Gonzalez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
CeCé Telfer speaks of her 'devastation' in the wake of a regulation change for transgender athletes
exp Bex Smith INTV 0425P_00002001.png
Why have there been so many knee injuries to top women footballers?
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 lead the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
CNN Sport speaks with head of Formula Equal, as it plans to become sport's first 50/50 gender ratio team
Felix Georgii wakeboards at the Frozen Wake Lake project in Jokkmokk, Sweden on February 12, 2023 // Lorenz Holder / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202302200446 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pushing the bounds of wakeboarding above -- and below -- the ice
exp trans athlete sports ban brennan 03263ASEG1 cnni world_00004301.png
World Athletics bans some transgender women from events
novak dojokovic becky anderson
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates as he won the World Championship's title after the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix race at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, on November 6, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
2022 MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia previews the new season with CNN
CANILLO, ANDORRA - MARCH 15: Men's Downhill World Cup Winner, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway celebrates with the crystal globe after competing in the Men's Downhill during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Final on March 15, 2023 in Canillo, Andorra. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Norway's skiing star Kilde celebrates another downhill crown
