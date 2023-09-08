Billie Jean King amanpour panel
Billie Jean King reveals tactic she used to get equal pay in tennis
CNN's Christiane Amanpour hosted a panel highlighting trailblazers Billie Jean King and Venus Williams as they discussed the push for equality, equity, and the 50th anniversary of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match.
