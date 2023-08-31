Video Ad Feedback
Skiing Icon Lindsey Vonn talks life since retirement
The American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn admits life hasn't always been easy since she stepped away from the slopes 4 years ago. The 2010 Olympic gold medalist opens up about her years-long battle with insomnia, as well as her ongoing work to give the next generation of great female athletes the opportunity to succeed, all while picking up some new and arguably unexpected hobbies!
05:04 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Skiing Icon Lindsey Vonn talks life since retirement
05:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He proposed to her over an airport's PA system. See her response
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment India becomes 4th country to land on the moon
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See burning space debris light up Melbourne's night sky
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sea lions sickened by toxic algae released back into ocean
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the dangerous and unusual projectile that launched into woman's car
01:24
Now playing- Source: KSAT
Video Ad Feedback
News anchor stunned by on-camera proposal
01:40
Now playing- Source: WRCB
Video Ad Feedback
Food festival's main attraction won't appear this year. Here's why
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hilary forces swift water rescues with catastrophic flooding
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump campaign demands apology from DeSantis over 'listless vessels' comment
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a sh*tshow': Man speaks out before board members fire librarian
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what brought Adele to tears at her concert
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See Ukraine use experimental drone to attack Russian bridge
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Image of a 'cosmic question mark' in the stars released by NASA
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
US treasury secretary ate 'magic mushroom' dish in China. Now the dish is selling out
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We're just going to have to charge more': Celebrity chef weighs in on tipping
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN