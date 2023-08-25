Video Ad Feedback
The fight for motherhood in the world of soccer
Can you become a mom and stay in the game? What happens when a soccer star has a child and isn't supported by their club? CNN has spoken to top level soccer players who are challenging the system by balancing their career with motherhood.
05:46 - Source: CNN
Women in sport 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
The fight for motherhood in the world of soccer
05:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the fun-fueled ultramarathon star defying science
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Brittney Griner addresses media for first time since release from Russia
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Racing legend holds nothing back in son's sports day
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why have there been so many knee injuries to top women footballers?
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN Sport speaks with head of Formula Equal, as it plans to become sport's first 50/50 gender ratio team
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
World Athletics bans some transgender women from events
06:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Women's soccer: Where it's at, where it's been and where will it go from here?
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video: This woman has the power to stop an NFL game. See why
05:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
03:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN