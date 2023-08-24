Video Ad Feedback
Dolphins quarterback has this message for ESPN analyst Ryan Clark
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa responded to ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark on Wednesday by saying to keep the 25-year-old's name out his mouth after comments regarding his offseason workout routine.
01:30 - Source: CNN
