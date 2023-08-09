Video Ad Feedback
Saudi Pro League is "set up to welcome everyone"
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Darren Lewis, the newly appointed Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo says that the league has ambitions to land the best talent in the world, including England captain Harry Kane and French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.
04:45 - Source: CNN
