Colombia top Group H ahead of Morocco clash
TNT Soccer analyst Melissa Ortiz earned 28 caps for Colombia, and she was on the team during a turbuilent period when the players had to fight for the future of the women's football program. She told CNN's Don Riddell how their sacrifice was worth it in the end.
