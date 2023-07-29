Video Ad Feedback
Vollering victorious on penultimate stage
Demi Vollering claimed victory on the seventh stage of the Tour de France Femmes to put herself in a strong position to win the yellow jersey. The Dutch competitor leads the overall standings by one minute 50 seconds with only the individual time trial left. Our partners at Eurosport look ahead to what should be one very compelling finish.
