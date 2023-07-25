HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor responds to Elon Musk's tweet about vaccines amid Bronny James' cardiac arrest
Erin Burnett Out Front
Elon Musk tweeted about the side effects of "the vaccine" after news broke that Bronny James, older son of LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at USC. CNN's Erin Burnett is joined by Sports Cardiology Director at Atlantic Health System Dr. Matthew Martinez to respond.
01:43 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor responds to Elon Musk's tweet about vaccines amid Bronny James' cardiac arrest
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian jet
Video Ad Feedback
'We need to push back on this': Esper on Russian fighter jet in Syria
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta bronny james split thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'This is rare': Dr. Gupta on Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nikkie brass gilgo beach
Video Ad Feedback
Alleged Gilgo Beach killer spoke about case during 2015 date
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Zandstra, n 83-year-old former pastor, has been charged with kidnapping and murdering little girl in August 1975, according to Pennsylvania law enforcement officials.
Video Ad Feedback
Trooper describes ex-pastor's demeanor after police say he confessed to killing 8-year-old girl
01:43
Now playing
- Source: WPVI
alyssa farah griffin trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official reveals when she noticed a shift in Trump's attitude
01:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lah San Francisco theft vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter witnesses theft while reporting on shoplifting
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian soldier nick paton walsh
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from Russian prisoner who was recruited to fight in Ukraine
04:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
adult friendships callout
Video Ad Feedback
Keeping positive people around can add years to your life, study shows
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Heat Wave Todd vpx 1
Video Ad Feedback
Emergency physician says these are the biggest mistakes people can make dealing with heat wave
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
israel anti-overhaul protest
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli police fire water cannon at anti-government protesters
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie
Video Ad Feedback
Christie acquired $11 billion in debt as governor. Listen to the tip he says Trump gave him
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
odesa church marquardt vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See what remains of this UNESCO World Heritage site after missile attacks
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Pence SOTU 7.23
Video Ad Feedback
Pence reacts to Trump's not-so-veiled threat about going to prison
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
odesa Transfiguration Cathedral SCREENGRAB July 23
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the damage to historic Ukrainian cathedral after Russian strikes
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fenwayparkfloodsmb
Video Ad Feedback
MLB game suspended after rains turned stadium's steps into waterfalls
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An unarmed Black man was attacked by a police officer's K-9 as he surrendered to authorities with his hands up, despite urging by an Ohio State Trooper not to release the dog. The incident happened on July 4 after a lengthy pursuit to initiate a traffic stop of a commercial semi-truck that failed to stop for an inspection, a video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows. According to a redacted State Highway Patrol case report obtained by CNN, a Motor Carrier Enforcement inspector "attempted to stop a semi-tractor trailer that was traveling west on US 35 at mile post 3 in Jackson County because "the vehicle was missing a left rear mud flap."
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows unarmed man with hands in air being attacked by police dog
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN