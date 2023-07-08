LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA poses for a photograph with the Golden Boot award and the Golden Ball award following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Megan Rapinoe makes announcement about her career
US Women's National Team and OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe announced that the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be her last and 2023 will also be her last season playing professional soccer.
01:03 - Source: reuters
Trending Now 16 videos
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA poses for a photograph with the Golden Boot award and the Golden Ball award following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Megan Rapinoe makes announcement about her career
01:03
Now playing
- Source: reuters
ATL Robbery Fail orig
Video Ad Feedback
Nail salon robbery goes awry as customers completely ignore demands
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nude Beach Thumb 3
Video Ad Feedback
Newbie at the nude beach? Here's what you need to know
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hawk attack
Video Ad Feedback
Watch chaos as feisty dog defends owner from hawk
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ford thumb
Video Ad Feedback
'You can't f*cking remember that?' Harrison Ford mocks Conan O'Brien about iconic role
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Gulper Eel orig Thumb
Video Ad Feedback
Rare deep-sea creature with engorged belly from recent meal spotted by remote-operated submarine
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Water Buffalo affil vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
'I had to jump in the bushes': Woman records water buffaloes loose in neighborhood
01:51
Now playing
- Source: WSOC
Taylor Swift Blanket Girl 2
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift fan earns legendary status for disguise
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Models walk the runway during the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment fashion designer turns the tables on his celebrity guests
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England.
Video Ad Feedback
Adele calls out unruly fans amid uptick in violent attacks at concerts
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 Navarre Beach Shark
Video Ad Feedback
'Get out of the water!': Video shows shark swimming near crowded beach
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senbere Teferi makes a wrong turn before the finish line of the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 4, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
See moment elite runner makes wrong turn during race
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WI rollercoaster
Video Ad Feedback
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours until daring rescue
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shania twain
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Shania Twain sing 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman'
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
taylor swift runs off stage tiktok thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Still Swift AF Boi': Taylor Swift responds after running off stage
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
octopus nursery costa rica
Video Ad Feedback
Rare octopus nursery discovered nearly 2 miles below the ocean surface
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN