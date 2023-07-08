Video Ad Feedback
Megan Rapinoe makes announcement about her career
US Women's National Team and OL Reign star Megan Rapinoe announced that the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be her last and 2023 will also be her last season playing professional soccer.
