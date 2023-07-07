One-on-one with Max Verstappen, the driver who can't stop winning

Video Ad Feedback
Formula One champions Red Bull can equal McLaren's 35-year-old record of 11 wins in a row at the British Grand Prix on Sunday and once again Max Verstappen is set to be the man of the moment. The runaway championship leader is chasing his sixth successive win and with a lead of 81 points over his nearest rival, a third title for the 25-year-old looks inevitable. Speaking with CNN's Amanda Davies, the Dutchman has been reflecting on his blistering form but made a stark admission about his life beyond Formula One.
