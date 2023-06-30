Video Ad Feedback
Mahomes-Kelce upset Curry-Klay in "The Match"
Two-time Super Bowl winners Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce took the bragging rights against Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at the made for TV golf event, The Match. CNN's Andy Scholes caught up with the victors in Las Vegas.
Stories worth watching 13 videos
Melinda Gates on why she is 'very nervous' about AI
'I made a mistake.' Influencer terminates Shein contract after sponsored trip
This smartphone folds in half. It's also $1,800. We tried out Google's new phone
The US has an empty office building problem. Here's what landlords are doing about it
You'll never guess what this scuba diver found at the bottom of a lake
Remember Furby? Watch what it was like to buy the nostalgic toy in 1998
'Price is Right' celebration goes horribly wrong
Woman attempts to get on plane with viral packing trick. See the result
More humans have visited the moon than the bottom of the ocean
Man fakes his death, arrives at funeral in helicopter. Hear why he did it
Beyoncé made this fan's dream come true after seeing their sign at a concert
See the dance that cost one teen her high school diploma at graduation
