American Frances Tiafoe on breaking into world's top 10
25-year-old tennis player has his sights set even higher after becoming only the third African-American man to break into top 10 ranking.
Speaking to World Sport's Don Riddell, Tiafoe says his story is still being written.
03:07 - Source: CNN
