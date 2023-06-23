7'4" 19-year-old is NBA's number one draft pick
French basketball newcomer, Victor Wembanyama, was the NBA's top draft pick on Thursday night. CNN's Omar Jimenez and Don Riddell walk us through the fashions of the evening and why the young player is getting so much attention.
05:46 - Source: CNN
