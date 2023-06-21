Sweden star Kosovare Asllani discusses the greater need for gender equality in football
We are less than 100 days to the Women's World Cup, a tournament that marks a significant step in the fight for equality in the women's game. But a new report from FIFPro reveals that much more needs to be done. Kosovare Asllani, who has made 170 caps for Sweden, told CNN's Amanda Davies what she feels needs to be done and why it's important for the next generation of female players going forward.
05:29 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 15 videos
Sweden star Kosovare Asllani discusses the greater need for gender equality in football
05:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Older influencers taking TikTok by storm
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man fakes his death, arrives at funeral in helicopter. Hear why he did it
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Unhappy at work? How to change jobs without fear
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Beyoncé made this fan's dream come true after seeing their sign at a concert
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the dance that cost one teen her high school diploma at graduation
01:34
Now playing- Source: WPVI
Bear climbs second-story window, then gets stuck dangling from it
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
First video of Boris Johnson's 'partygate' scandal emerges
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Schwarzenegger asked if he's worried Trump could win reelection. Hear his response
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jokić cracks up reporters after NBA finals win
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
A 21-year-old man solved a Rubik's Cube in the time it took to read this headline
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
'They're just gross': Nevada residents experience Mormon cricket takeover
01:29
Now playing- Source: KSL
Bear walks out of ocean onto crowded Florida beach
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump supporters outside a convention were asked what they thought of indictment. Hear their responses.
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN