French phenom Victor Wembanyama set to take the NBA by storm
Victor Wembanyama, almost universally lauded as the best NBA prospect in 20 years, will be the first European player drafted no. 1 since the Toronto Raptors selected Andrea Bargnani 17 years ago. Lindsay Sarah Krasnoff, historian and author of the book Basketball Empire: France and the Making of a Global NBA and WNBA, spoke with CNN's Amanda Davies about the hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama in France and what it means to have the 19-year-old being so heavily sought after in the U.S.
03:33 - Source: CNN
