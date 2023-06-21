The man bringing golf to the 'City of God'
In the Cidade de Deus favela, Marcelo Modesto is inspiring children with his golf academy
03:44
Living Golf
The man bringing golf to the 'City of God'
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
