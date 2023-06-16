Jokić cracks up reporters after NBA finals win
After saying he needed to go home before the Denver Nuggets' parade celebrating their first NBA title in franchise history, NBA finals MVP Nikola Jokić ended up staying long enough to attend saying he and his team will "remember this for their whole lives."
