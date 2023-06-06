Fans' early celebration turns soccer pitch into fireworks show
An Argentine second-division soccer match between rivals Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo Maipú continued despite Independiente fans starting their celebrations before the game had finished, according to Reuters.
00:46 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Fans' early celebration turns soccer pitch into fireworks show
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
NFL star draws laughter at the White House for podium prank
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elton John bumps into Manchester City at the airport and gets serenaded
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Caught on video: Man and bear resort to cupcake crimes
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Climber found a man frozen on top of Mt. Everest. See what he did next.
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch Taylor Swift's concert message to LGBTQ+ fans
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dr. Phil asked if he regrets how he handled interview with Shelley Duvall
See the moment 14-year-old spelled winning word
00:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
See swim-crazy dog's reaction to new indoor pool
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Driver survives death-defying car crash in Georgia
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jay Leno shows Chris Wallace his new ear after accident
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Al Pacino expecting to be a father again at 83 years old
'That 70's Show' actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA reveals findings on unidentified objects
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Dog saves puppy from coyote attack
02:17
Now playing- Source: KCAL
'Kendall Roy' reveals alternate take in final scene of 'Succession'