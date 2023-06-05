Romelu Lukaku calls for more diversity in positions of power
Soccer superstar Romelu Lukaku has called on football's authorities to do more in the fight against racism and discrimination saying that "more diversity in positions of power" would help improve the current situation. Lukaku, who just this year endured racist jeers during a match against Juventus in Italy, also didn't rule out players coming together to form a union to lobby for change. In an exclusive with CNN ahead of the Champions League final, Lukaku started off the interview by talking to our Senior Sports Analyst Darren Lewis about the persistent racist abuse Vinícius Jr., Real Madrid's Brazilian forward, was subjected to during a game against Valencia in Spain's La Liga last month. In a statement sent to CNN, FIFA said it has "made important steps towards greater diversity" since reforms began in 2016 and currently has staff from 100 different countries, 40% of which are female.
