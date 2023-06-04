EXCLUSIVE: TEARFUL SOCCER STAR TALKS ABOUT HIS RISE FROM POVERTY AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL
Soccer superstar Romelu Lukaku grew up so poor his family couldn't afford to watch Champions League games on television, and out of sheer embarrassment he had to lie to his classmates that he had. Now life has come full circle and the Belgian striker is gearing up for the biggest club game of his career this coming Saturday when Inter Milan face off against Man City for the Champions League crown in Istanbul. In an exclusive interview with CNN's Senior Sports Analyst Darren Lewis, Lukaku opened up about his humble beginnings and broke down in tears when talking about his grandfather who was his biggest fan.
07:41 - Source: CNN
07:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
