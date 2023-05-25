Luton Town on brink of remarkable return to top-flight football
Just nine years ago, Luton Town was playing non-league football. Now, the club with a history of over 135 years is on the brink of returning to the top of the English game: the Premier League. All it needs to do? Beat Coventry City in the Championship play-off final.
Luton Town on brink of remarkable return to top-flight football
