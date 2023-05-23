Latest on Vinícius Jr. racial abuse during Spanish La Liga match
Spanish soccer has a racism problem, football federation chief Luis Rubiales said on Monday, after Real Madrid lodged a complaint following insults hurled at their Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. The top-flight La Liga is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe voiced support for Vinicius. Real Madrid's second top scorer this season in all competitions (23), behind Karim Benzema (29), described Spain as a "country of racists" after the match against Valencia on Sunday.
