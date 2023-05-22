Michael Block was asked about bar tab after PGA Championship finish. Hear his reply
Michael Block, a club pro who works full-time as a golf instructor, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss his hole-in-one at the PGA Championship, which helped him land a share of 15th place and $288,333 in prize money.
01:18 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 15 videos
Michael Block was asked about bar tab after PGA Championship finish. Hear his reply
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
See man break world record by visiting Seven Wonders in seven days
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
One Taylor Swift fan found a different way to get into her concert. See how
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lizzo tears up at concert: 'You deserve to be protected'
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
See never-before-seen view of Titanic wreckage reconstructed from 700,000 images
00:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
See what happens when you go off-roading in a $270k Lamborghini
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Masked Singer' winner unveiled in Season 9 finale
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Andy Cohen gives best analogy for 'Vanderpump Rules' drama
05:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the drag performers vying to be America's first Drag Laureate
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the 'woke' Miller Lite commercial that has critics calling for boycotts
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
A young football fan's phone was stolen at a match. Then this happened
01:49
Now playing- Source: KCCI
Terrifying video shows cop cling onto car in high-speed chase
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Johnny Depp, después de recibir una gran ovación en Cannes por su nueva película, dijo que no piensa en Hollywood
01:41
Now playing- Source: WJXT
Dust devil disrupts youth baseball game. See what happens next
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN