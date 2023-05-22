brooks koepka pga championship 2023 winner spt intl spc_00000000.png
PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka speaks to CNN Sport
American golfer Brooks Koepka has captured his third career PGA Championship, and fifth overall major, on Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club. Koepka, who becomes the first golfer to win a major championship while playing in the breakaway LIV Golf series, spoke to CNN's Patrick Snell following the win.
03:22 - Source: CNN
Living Golf 16 videos
brooks koepka pga championship 2023 winner spt intl spc_00000000.png
PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka speaks to CNN Sport
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
American astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr (1923 - 1998), Commander of NASA's upcoming Apollo 14 lunar landing mission, with the mission's insignia behind him at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, 14th November 1970. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)
The incredible true story of the time an astronaut played golf on the moon
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates with the trophy after putting in to win The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on the 18th green on February 19, 2023 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Spain's Jon Rahm feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Masters
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp Matt Fitzpatrick intv 041908ASEG3 cnni sports_00002001.png
1-on-1 with newly minted PGA Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Eliezer Paul-Gindiri playing.
TikTok superstar Snappy Gilmore talks CNN through his signature one-handed swing
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
don riddell joshua stern golf digest
Golf Digest to launch amateur tournament
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.
Cameron Smith wins the 150th Open Championship
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Matt Fitzpatrick of England kisses the U.S. Open Championship trophy after winning during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
CNN sits down with 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ratchanon Chantananuwat video card 1
Meet 15-year-old golfing record breaker Ratchanon 'TK' Chantananuwat
04:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the start of the first half against the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes on the latest edition of 'The Match'
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 brooks koepka bryson dechambeau the match preview
Justin Thomas reflects on his PGA Championship victory
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mykhailo golod golfer tease
Golf community rallies together to help teenage Ukrainian golfer escape country to US
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 21: Georgia Hall of England plays her shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 21, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
British Open champion Georgia Hall hungry for more major glory
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PATTAYA, THAILAND - MARCH 12: Carlota Ciganda of Spain plays her third shot at 7th hole during the third round of Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on March 12, 2022 in Pattaya, Thailand. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
Long drive specialist Carlota Ciganda targeting 'dream' first major
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 22: Steph Kyriacou of Australia plays her second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie Golf Links on August 22, 2021 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Steph Kyriacou: Rookie of the year set to take her game to the next level
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA - FEBRUARY 06: Harold Varner III of USA celebrates after sinking an eagle putt on the 18th to win The PIF Saudi International during day four of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 06, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)
Harold Varner III holes incredible 92-foot eagle putt to win Saudi International
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN