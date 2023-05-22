PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka speaks to CNN Sport
American golfer Brooks Koepka has captured his third career PGA Championship, and fifth overall major, on Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club. Koepka, who becomes the first golfer to win a major championship while playing in the breakaway LIV Golf series, spoke to CNN's Patrick Snell following the win.
