Alistair Brownlee relives one of the most memorable moments in sport
Jonny Brownlee was set to win the world triathlon championship, but after coming down with heat stroke, his brother Alistair showed the greatest sportsmanship in helping him across the line. Alistair relives the moment with CNN.
02:20 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
Alistair Brownlee relives one of the most memorable moments in sport
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lewis Hamilton speaks to CNN Sport about diversity and fighting for an eighth F1 title
05:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kayaker Dane Jackson descends 300 feet down waterfalls in Mexico
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the fun-fueled ultramarathon star defying science
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Olympic champ Alistair Brownlee looks ahead to new season
05:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
BMX rider performs tricks on platform suspended from hot air balloon
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Racing legend holds nothing back in son's sports day
00:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
U.S. Soccer's new Sporting Director addresses future of men's and women's program
04:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
CeCé Telfer speaks of her 'devastation' in the wake of a regulation change for transgender athletes
11:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why have there been so many knee injuries to top women footballers?
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN Sport speaks with head of Formula Equal, as it plans to become sport's first 50/50 gender ratio team
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pushing the bounds of wakeboarding above -- and below -- the ice
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
World Athletics bans some transgender women from events
06:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
2022 MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia previews the new season with CNN
05:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Norway's skiing star Kilde celebrates another downhill crown
05:29
Now playing- Source: CNN