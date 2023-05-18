Charles Barkley shares message for Ja Morant
Charles Barkley, a studio analyst on "Inside the NBA," which broadcasts on CNN's sister channel TNT, harshly criticized the people defending Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ahead of a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat game. The Grizzlies suspended Morant "pending League review" after an Instagram Live video appearing to show him flashing a gun circulated on social media. The athlete was suspended over a similar video just two months ago. You can see Morant's statement on the controversy here.
01:44 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Charles Barkley shares message for Ja Morant
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Trump aide on 'the million-dollar question' in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman: New evidence has people around Trump anxious
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
A wave of young women are opting for sterilization. Here's why
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Images show Kim Jong Un and daughter inspecting new military spy satellite
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Rep. George Santos speak after expulsion referral to House Ethics Committee
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Royal commentator on why paparazzi want pictures of Harry and Meghan
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump lawyer's previous 'telling' comments could've pointed to legal team infighting
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
This girl was kidnapped 6 years ago. Hear how her father found her
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures struggle before Walgreens security guard kills suspected shoplifter
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video recorded by student shows teacher using n-word at least twice in class
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
12-year-old charged with murder of Sonic Drive-In employee. CNN reporter explains
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Believe it or not, this is how the US is tracing gun crimes
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear physician explain new research clue on Alzheimer's disease
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch new CIA video aimed at recruiting Russians to spy for the US
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Teen gunman 'roamed' through neighborhood prior to shooting spree, says New Mexico police chief
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN