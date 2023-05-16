exp Hunter Riddell Rugby intv 051605pSEG1 cnni sport_00002001.png
Witnessing growth of women's rugby firsthand
Former England Rugby captain Sarah Hunter played 141 games for her country, winning it all, before retiring earlier in the season. She joins CNN World Sport's Don Riddell to discuss her journey and how the game has risen from near total obscurity to a serious professional sport.
05:29 - Source: CNN
