Kayaker Dane Jackson descends 300 feet down waterfalls in Mexico
Dane Jackson is a freestyle and whitewater kayaking champion. In search of the ultimate test, Jackson took his kayak to the remote Santo Domingo Gorge in Mexico. Descending over 300 feet in under 0.2 miles, the waterfalls are one of the world's steepest runnable sections of whitewater.
